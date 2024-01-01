Club sandwiches in Sherwood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sherwood restaurants
Toast

Sherwood restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Bennett’s Casual Dining

2001 East Kiehl Avenue, Sherwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Club Sandwich$7.00
More about Bennett’s Casual Dining
Two Sisters Catering LLC - CAFE SHERWOOD - 3130 East Kiehl Avenue

3130 East Kiehl Avenue, Sherwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard on Texas toast, served with our house made potato chips
More about Two Sisters Catering LLC - CAFE SHERWOOD - 3130 East Kiehl Avenue
