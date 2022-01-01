Go
Sherwood Diner Connecticut

Sherwood Diner has become a staple for a wide range of guests to enjoy breakfast all day, lunch & dinner. Whether it is a family outing, business lunch, or local sports team celebration, we are always here to provide a high-quality experience.
At Sherwood Diner, we are proud to have become the go-to diner for local residents in Westport, and all other surrounding communities.
We are dedicated to the community and love to show additional support to the Westport school system, arts & entertainment, sports programs and more.

901 Post Road E.

Popular Items

Milkshakes$6.00
Matzo Ball Soup$11.00
Chicken Orzo Soup$11.00
Omelet - Build Your Own$9.50
Triple Decker Club$14.00
Choice of turkey, cheeseburger, chicken salad or grilled chicken. Served with french fries & coleslaw.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
The203BEC$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
Bacon$4.50
Chicken Souvlaki$14.00
Served over pita with tzatziki sauce.
Pancakes$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
Location

901 Post Road E.

Westport CT

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
