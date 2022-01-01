Sherwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Sherwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sherwood

Sherwood's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Sherwood restaurants

The Gyro House image

 

The Gyro House

15996 SW TUALATIN SHERWOOD RD, SHERWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus Plate$7.00
Extra Bread$1.25
Bread$1.25
More about The Gyro House
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

21332 SW Langer Farms Parkway, Sherwood

Avg 4.4 (2968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Hops n Drops image

 

Hops n Drops

16826 SW Edy RD., Sherwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
JALAPENO BURGER$14.75
If you like 'em hot! A Cajun seasoned patty with chipotle mayo, lighted grilled jalapeño peppers, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Spiceeey!!
Make it Scotty D's way - add a fresh grilled pineapple for $1.
More about Hops n Drops
SuperDeluxe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SuperDeluxe

15920 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Rd, Sherwood

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
Takeout
More about SuperDeluxe
Restaurant banner

 

503 Uncorked

22578 SW Washington Street, Sherwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 503 Uncorked
Map

More near Sherwood to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston