Sherwood burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Sherwood
More about Killer Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
21332 SW Langer Farms Parkway, Sherwood
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops
16826 SW Edy RD., Sherwood
|Popular items
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
|JALAPENO BURGER
|$14.75
If you like 'em hot! A Cajun seasoned patty with chipotle mayo, lighted grilled jalapeño peppers, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Spiceeey!!
Make it Scotty D's way - add a fresh grilled pineapple for $1.