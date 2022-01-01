Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sherwood

Sherwood restaurants
Sherwood restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Gyro House image

 

The Gyro House

15996 SW TUALATIN SHERWOOD RD, SHERWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Salad$13.00
More about The Gyro House
Item pic

 

Hops n Drops

16826 SW Edy RD., Sherwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
More about Hops n Drops
