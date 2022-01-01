Chicken salad in Sherwood
The Gyro House
15996 SW TUALATIN SHERWOOD RD, SHERWOOD
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$13.00
Hops n Drops
16826 SW Edy RD., Sherwood
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.