Shevere Bar

Shevere Bar brings to Katy an authentic Venezuelan experience. Take a dive into our culture: cuisine, mixology, nightlife, and our people. Visit our kids friendly restaurant up to 9 PM Tue-Sun. Nightlife Thu-Sat with live music, DJ, stand up comedy, and much more. Our 6,000 SF facility has three spaces: the Main Venue with a 360° Bar, a close VIP Terrace, and an Outdoor Beer Garden specially designed for your entertainment.
From lunch specials, to happy hours, to dancing the night away... Visit our website for a virtual tour and reservations.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

25600 Westheimer Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)

Popular Items

Marquesa (Chocolate Cookies Cake)$8.99
Sancocho Criollo (Beef soup Bowl)$14.99
Lumpias (Egg Rolls)$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork
Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
Tajadas$2.49
Super Parrilla Shevere$24.99
Ribeye steak, grilled chicken, sausage, Pork bites, fried green plantains, fried yucca, arepitas and grilled cheese, served with chimichurri sauce.
Cachapas (Fresh Corn Pancake)$9.99
Corn Pancakes served with soft white cheese, and you can choose your protein
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Nigthlife
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

25600 Westheimer Pkwy

Katy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

