Go
Toast
  • /
  • Elkhorn
  • /
  • Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2607 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prime Rib Dip$12.99
BEST SELLER! Shaved Prime Rib on Sourdough bread with swiss cheese and au jus
Philly Steak Sandwich$11.99
Tender Ribeye sauteed with green peppers, onions, Swiss cheese and cream cheese on a hoagie bun.
Side Ranch$0.50
Build your own Burger$10.99
$.99 Each topping. Choice of Cheese (American, Swiss, Monterrey Jack), Sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, Black olives, jalapenos, Bacon or Fried Egg
Gyro Sandwich$12.49
Our Take on a Greek Classic. Pita Bread, tomato, white onions, Gyro Meat and Tzatzike Sauce
Husker Gyro$14.99
Same as the Classic gyro but with Twice the Meat
12 Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.99
Fresh, Deep Fried Wings in Sauce of Your Choice
Roy Rodgers$2.49
Pretzel Bites$10.99
Soft Chewy fried pretzels, served with kosher salt and nacho cheese sauce
Cheese Curds$10.99
Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds, served with our house made sweet sauce
See full menu

Location

2607 N Main St

Elkhorn NE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jukes Ale Works

No reviews yet

A family-owned and operated brewery and kitchen serving hand-crafted beer paired with high-quality pub food. Order online
at jukesaleworks.com or call 402-779-8796. Cheers!

Sam & Louie’s

No reviews yet

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

DJ's Dugout

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant and family friendly. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and energetic staff is looking forward to taking great care of you. We love our community and we take pride in supporting our youth organizations. Locally owned and proud to be in Elkhorn.

Barrel & Vine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston