Go
Toast

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA

438 Selden St • $

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)

Popular Items

Caponata$10.00
Sicilian sweet & sour eggplant, pine nuts, organic plum tomato sauce, pickled raisins, capers
Rigatoni alla Pomodoro$17.00
rigatoni, San Marzano organic tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, basil. Vegetarian.
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano, peppercorn blend
Paccheri all'Arrabbiata$24.00
spicy lamb neck ragu, organic plum tomatoes, banana peppers, whipped ricotta
Zeppole$10.00
fried ricotta fritters, cinnamon sugar, chocolate-hazelnut spread
Farinata$16.00
chickpea pancake, hazelnut romesco, spaghetti squash, saba
Carpaccio$16.00
thinly sliced Wagyu beef, hazelnuts, crispy capers, Parmigiano Reggiano, Nebbiolo Vinaigrette
Blue Steel Focaccia$7.00
House-made focaccia
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

438 Selden St

Detroit MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

No reviews yet

The Saad Family takes a lot of pride in our business roots. We began our journey on Plymouth and Southfield and we continue to invest in the very same neighborhood. We will never forget where it all began! We strive to ensure that you have the BEST DINING EXPERIENCE each and every time you dine with us!

Slows To Go

No reviews yet

Award-winning BarBQ carryout and catering in the heart of Cass Corridor.

The Garden Theater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Block

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston