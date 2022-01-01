Go
Shiba Ramen/The Periodic Table

Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

RAMEN • NOODLES

5959 shellmound St • $$

Avg 3 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

Kara-age$10.00
Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs
SOY MILK$14.00
Soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, grilled kabocha squash, bamboo shoots, green onion, corn
Please choose "No Egg" for Vegan option
CLEAR$14.50
a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’
Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens
Pork Gyoza$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with pork
BUTTER CORN$15.50
CLEAR Ramen + butter & corn
CLEAR DARK$15.50
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’
Light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens
DRY (Soup-less Ramen)$13.50
Brothless ramen with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, diced pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, nori paper
Mix well before eating.
WHITE BIRD$16.50
a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’
Creamy rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, softboiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, and shredded togarashi peppers
Spicy Clear (Taiwan Ramen)$15.50
Clear chicken broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, soft-boiled egg, and green onions
SPICY (Tonkotsu)$15.50
Creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork,bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5959 shellmound St

Emeryville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

