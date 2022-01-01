Go
Shiba Ramen

Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

RAMEN

1438 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)

Popular Items

WHITE BIRD$17.00
a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’, rich, creamy chicken broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, shredded pepper
Rice bowl$12.00
Miso pork, chicken or veggie
Greens with sesame, spicy cucumbers, green onions, egg
SPICY$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
CLEAR DARK$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
Mabo Tofu Don$13.00
Spicy ground pork, tofu, green onions with rice
CLEAR$15.00
a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’, light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
Yakisoba$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
Pork Gyoza$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with pork
Vegetable Gyoza$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with edamame and vegetable --Vegetarian
SOY MILK$14.50
a.k.a. ‘tonyu ramen', soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, grilled seasonal vegetable, bamboo shoots, green onion, corn --Vegan (no egg) option available
Location

1438 Broadway

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
