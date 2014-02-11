Go
  • SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

Shibuya Eatery is a modern Japanese izakaya.
Shabu Plus is an upscale Japanese hot pot experience featuring sushi & small plates.
Death Punch is our top floor bar where you can enjoy Shibuya's food menu, billiards & great cocktails.

2321 18th Street NW

Popular Items

Seaweed Salad$9.00
Daikon Carrot, Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing. Contains Soy Sauce.
Spicy Tuna Cucumber$12.00
8 Piece
Karaage / Japanese Fried Chicken$14.00
Served with Yuzu Kosho Sauce. Always Gluten Free
Koji Cured Chicken Thigh Kushiyaki$7.00
4 Oz Portion Per Skewer
Dragon Roll$18.00
8 Piece. Eel & Avocado Outside. Spicy Tuna Insider with Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo
Koji Cured Chicken Yakisoba$19.00
Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)
Salmon Avocado$12.00
8 Piece
Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab California Roll$15.00
8 Piece
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
with Pickled Shallots
Rainbow Roll$18.00
8 Piece. Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Avocado, Eel on Outside. Jumbo Lump Crab & Cucumber on Inside
Location

2321 18th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Penthouse Pool and Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

sPACYcLOUd

sPACYcLOUd is Vegan restaurant with a focus on Eastern European street cuisine. sPACYcLOUd offers low ABV, tea infused cocktails, and Eastern Europeans beers.

Tail Up Goat

Items can be picked up 2/11-2/14.
We can only honor the pick up date selected at check out.
A 22% service fee will be added to all orders.
All sales are final.

Perry's

A neighborhood staple in Adams Morgan since 1984, Perry's has been featured in the Washington Post, City Paper, Washingtonian, Eater DC, Zagat, Fox News, BBC, Travel Channel and many more for our Japanese fare, rooftop terrace, and DC's longest running Sunday drag brunch.

