Shichai
Open today 4:30 PM - 1:30 AM
No reviews yet
832 East Center street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Location
832 East Center street, Milwaukee WI 53212
Nearby restaurants
Mad Planet Milwaukee
Come in and enjoy!
Dino's
Dino's Music Bar and Grill -- A Riverwest neighborhood staple! Great food, a large selection of craft beer, cocktails accompanied by an inviting atmosphere, live music, comedy and karaoke!
Nessun Dorma
Come in and enjoy!
High Dive
Let's go!