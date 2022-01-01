Go
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

Our goal at each Shigs In Pit location is to provide the finest ingredients and quality service at a fair price. We have positioned ourselves to offer a wide variety of smoked meats and outstanding side dishes, along with unique eats at each Shigs In Pit location.

8506 Illinois Road

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.99
Dry-rubbed, slow smoked and flash fried. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Corn Spoon Bread$2.79
Basket of Fries$3.99
Hand cut house seasoned
1 lb. Pulled Pork$14.99
If ordering more than 3 lbs. PLEASE contact the restaurant for availability. 260-338-4888
No Utensils
Do not include utensils in my order
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
Fries$2.79
One Meat Plate$13.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
Two Meat Plate$16.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
Yes Utensils
Please include utensils in my order
Location

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
