Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

Our goal at each Shigs In Pit location is to provide the finest ingredients and quality service at a fair price. We have positioned ourselves to offer a wide variety of smoked meats and outstanding side dishes, along with unique eats at each Shigs In Pit location.

6250 Maplecrest Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$2.79
Fries$2.79
One Meat Plate$13.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
Nacho's Half Order$9.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
Basket of Fries$3.99
Hand cut house seasoned
Yes Utensils
Please include utensils in my order
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
Two Meat Plate$16.99
Served with 2 sides & garlic toast
Corn Spoon Bread$2.79
10 Wings$16.99
Dry-rubbed, slow smoked and flash fried. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
6250 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
