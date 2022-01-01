Shihlin
Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.
142 E. 3rd Ave
San Mateo CA
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
