Go
Toast

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

Family owned Japanese Restaurant offering FRESH food that's TASTY and DELIGHTFUL. Proud to be serving the Coastside since 2006.

SUSHI

20 Stone Pine Rd • $$

Avg 3.5 (268 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopsticks
Gyoza (Pork)$7.75
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Sake Nigiri$6.50
Salmon
Rainbow$14.35
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Honey Crunch$15.50
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
NO UTENSILS NEEDED
Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.
Edamame$4.75
Young green soybeans
Snow Dragon$17.50
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
California Roll$7.50
Crab meat & avocado
Miso Soup$3.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

20 Stone Pine Rd

Half Moon Bay CA

Sunday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta Moon

No reviews yet

Italian fine dining with a Coastal California Vibe.

Pizza Pie

No reviews yet

Pizza Pie is proud to provide artisan pizza, salad, pasta, sandwiches, and desserts to the Coast.

It’s Italia Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston