Shiki Bistro

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

825 Laurel St • $$

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$7.40
Crab meat & avocado
Chopsticks
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Rainbow$14.35
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Snow Dragon$16.90
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
NO UTENSILS NEEDED
Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.
Avocado Maki$6.20
Avocado
Miso Soup$3.50
Edamame$4.50
Young green soybeans
Sake Nigiri$6.20
Salmon
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

825 Laurel St

San Carlos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

