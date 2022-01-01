Go
Shiki Sushi

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.

SUSHI

207 W NC 54 HWY • $$

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)

Popular Items

Crazy Roll$15.45
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
Nemo Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon
Sweet Dragon Roll$17.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Rainbow Roll$16.45
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, tuna, and white tuna (Escolar)
California Roll$11.95
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe
Miso Soup$3.50
Dashi fish broth, Shinshu miso paste, scallions, soft tofu, and seaweed
Shiki Crunch Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce
Florida Roll$17.45
Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha
Fabulous Roll$18.45
Spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail inside, topped with avocado, blue crab, and sriracha
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 W NC 54 HWY

Durham NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
