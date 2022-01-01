Go
SHIKI

Quaint and cozy family-operated sushi bar running 19 years strong!

334 E BAY ST UNIT E



Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
Edamame$6.00
diamond crystal kosher salt, soybean pods
Lemon Salmon$15.00
layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,
Ginger Salad$4.00
house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot
Gyoza$7.00
pan-seared pork and vegetable dumplings
Seaweed Salad$6.00
wakame, daikon, cucumber, carrot, sesame, ponzu
Rainbow$13.00
califorina roll, layered tuna, salmon, avocado
SHIKI SC (Super Crunch)$12.00
korean pear, layered shrimp, creamy masago tempura flakes, eel sauce
Sake | Salmon$7.00
Faroe Islands/Scotland
Spicy Tuna$9.00
tuna, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion
334 E BAY ST UNIT E

CHARLESTON SC

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
