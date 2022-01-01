Shiloh Bar & Grill
American style Cuisine with a Full-Service Bar, merging the experience of Great Food and Night Life! Come in and enjoy!
402 E Broadway
Location
402 E Broadway
Columbia MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Addison's
Come on in and enjoy!!!
Goldie's Bagels
Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli
Love Coffee - Tiger Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Room 38 is Columbia, Missouri’s premier restaurant for dining, catering, nightlife, and special events. We offer a unique dining experience with a diverse selection of modern global cuisine and eclectic cocktails, featuring flavors for every palate.