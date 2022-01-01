Shiloh Club
Houston Heights neighborhood bar for over 50 years !!
1321 Studewood Street
Location
1321 Studewood Street
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Come in and enjoy!
The Rice Box - Heights
The Rice Box // Type_RB:02
Bacco Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Harolds Taproom
Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.