Shiloh's

SANDWICHES

2604 N Aspen Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2604 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Chicken & Dumplings
With choice of one side.
• Cup 6.99
• Bowl 8.99
Southern Fried Catfish$12.29
Hand breaded and fried crisp.
Grilled Catfish$12.29
Teri's Goulash
Granny's Club$9.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Half Dozen Rolls$6.00
Kid's Junior Cheeseburger$4.99
Hand Breaded Country Fried Steak$12.49
Pan-fried or beer battered, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.
Butter 1 Oz$0.49
1 Roll$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2604 N Aspen Ave

Broken Arrow OK

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
