Shiloh's
Come on in and enjoy!
50168 U.S. 64
Popular Items
Location
50168 U.S. 64
Cleveland OK
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Keystone Harbor Marina - Harbor Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Boulder Coffee Sand Springs
We serve an amazing quality of locally-roasted coffee for all to enjoy. We believe in community and caffeination! FREE WiFi.
Big Dipper Creamery Sand Springs
Our ice cream is made right here in Tulsa at Mother Road Market. We use locally sourced and high quality ingredients to bring you an amazing ice cream. -
In order to avoid any cross contamination with foods that cause allergic reactions, we will use separate scoops and utensils when handling our products by request. Our ice cream is made in a facility that also uses tree nuts, peanuts, and gluten.
Cushing Nutrition
Upscale Nutrition Lounge!