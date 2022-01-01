Steakhouses
Shiloh's
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:30 AM
No reviews yet
8939 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Location
8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90035
Nearby restaurants
Shiloh's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
Fresh Quality Kosher Food Fast
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Most Unique Sushi Experience,
Combining Sushi Rolls~Tempura~Sashimi~Salads~Kosher with Take Out~Delivery All in One.
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company
Come in and enjoy!