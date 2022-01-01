Go
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

Shimogamo features a sushi bar and Japanese izakaya-style menu. Our sushi menu is filled with engaging, creative items, fine-tuned for those who are looking for unique experience at the Japanese dining. Our forté is not just sushi, but also the unique dishes that have been crafted by the meticulous Japanese cooking methods.

SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)

Popular Items

Alaskan Roll$19.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with king crab, avocado, cucumber, with nori seaweed inside, topped with salmon, green onion and tataki sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
Shimogamo Roll$13.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko fried shrimp, cabbage, avocado, masago, lemon, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed on outside.
Salmon / Sake Nigiri$9.00
2 pieces. A slice of raw salmon (sake) on top of sushi rice.
California Roll$6.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
Citrus Roll$19.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy salmon and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
Crazy Roll$13.00
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, with soy paper outside.
Edamame$5.00
Boiled and salted soy bean pods.
Miso Soup$4.00
Bonito based miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14

Chandler AZ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
