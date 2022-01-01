Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
Shimogamo features a sushi bar and Japanese izakaya-style menu. Our sushi menu is filled with engaging, creative items, fine-tuned for those who are looking for unique experience at the Japanese dining. Our forté is not just sushi, but also the unique dishes that have been crafted by the meticulous Japanese cooking methods.
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14 • $$
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
