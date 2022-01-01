Go
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express

358 W 38th St.

Popular Items

Hakata Ramen$13.60
Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu, pork bone broth with thin noodles, and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Spicy Satsuma Ramen$13.35
Thick noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with shredded chili, green onions, fried onions in a spicy rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.
Bara (3pc)$9.75
Pork belly skewer
Beef Curry Udon$12.45
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with slices of beef and onions.
Spicy Hakata Ramen$12.40
Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Chashu$3.00
Spicy Chashu Rice$11.25
Rice topped with seasoned spicy crumbled chashu, egg, green onions, shredded chili, and drizzled with mayonnaise.
Curry Rice (Pork Cutlet)$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with deep fried pork cutlet. Contains dairy.
Curry Rice (Plain)$7.95
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
