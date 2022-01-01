Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
8450 E Valley Blvd #103
Popular Items
Location
8450 E Valley Blvd #103
Rosemead CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
Yifang
Come in and enjoy!
Tay Ho - San Gabriel
Established in 1986 by a team passionate for authenticity and efficiency, Tay Ho is taking tradition to-go.
Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, our restaurants honor the tradition of authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food.
We love Vietnamese cuisine for its rich history and versatility. The focus is on the preparation: handcrafted elements, slow cooked broths, steamed vegetables. Ordering from Tay Ho means receiving a healthy and nutritious meal every time.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0315
Nothing Bundt Cakes