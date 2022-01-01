Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

Go
Popular Items

C Set Takana Fried Rice$13.50
Hakata Ramen + Small Takana Fried Rice set.
D Set Spam Musubi$12.50
Hakata Ramen + Spam Musubi set.
Spam Musubi$3.75
A slice of grilled spam dipped in plum sauce & sweet soy sauce, between blocks of rice, wrapped together w/ nori seaweed
Dan Dan Men$11.50
Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with flavored ground pork.
Chashu Musubi$3.75
Cha Shu rice cake w/ onion & mayo, wrapped w/ nori seaweed
G Set Beef Rice Bowl S$13.75
Hakata Ramen + Small Beef Rice Bowl Set
Pork Cutlet Curry Rice$11.75
Shin-sen gumi original recipe curry rice with pork cutlet.
A Set 1/2 Gyoza$12.75
Hakata Ramen + 6pc Gyoza Set
Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Hakata Ramen$10.50
Hakata ramen combines a tonkatsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork.
Location

8450 E Valley Blvd #103

Rosemead CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
