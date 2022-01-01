Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
Come in and enjoy!
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena
Popular Items
Location
18517 S Western Ave, Gardena
Gardena CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
The Local Place Bakery offers a wide selection of our most popular bakery items from King's Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant, including our famous Hawaiian Paradise Cake. Whether it's your favorite place to eat breakfast on your way to work or dinner on the way home, The Local Place Bakery & Café offers great-tasting Hawaiian food that's perfect for people on the go.
Tanuki No Sato
Come in and enjoy!
Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
Shake 17 Times!
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Come in and enjoy!