Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena

Popular Items

Karaage Plate$10.50
Lightly coated and crispy fried chicken coated with a refreshing and original sweet, sour, and soy based sauce. Comes with salad on the side.
Meatball$3.25
Skewered chicken meatball grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Thigh w/ Green Onion Salt$2.95
Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal.
Crab Cream Croquette$7.50
Creamy filling with crab meat surrounded by a crispy shell
Nori Taru Plate
Negima & tsukune, deep-fried white fish with tartar sauce, seaweed sheet, bonito flakes & konbu on rice.
Yakitori Plate
Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice with seasoned ground chicken garnished with shredded egg with salad on the side. Contains wheat, egg, and soy.
Thigh w/ Green Onion Sauce$2.95
Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Wing$2.95
Chicken wing skewer.
Quail Egg w/ Bacon$3.50
Quail eggs in rolled pork belly skewer.
Yakitori Bowl
Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice served over rice with salad on the side. Contains wheat and soy.
Location

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena

Gardena CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
