Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

45 S Garfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)

Popular Items

Asparagus$3.50
Spicy Hakata Ramen$16.50
Spicy Hakata Ramen with tonkotsu broth, comes with two slices of chashu pork, soft flavored egg and bean sprouts.
Thigh w/ Sauce$2.95
Plain Udon
Sea kelp & bonito based udon soup, topped w/ green onion.
Meatball$3.25
Beef & Rice Bowl
A bowl of rice topped w/ beef & onion in a mildly sweet savory sauce and red ginger.
Wing$2.95
Hakata Ramen$10.50
Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork.
Extra Noodle$1.50
Belly$2.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 S Garfield Ave

Alhambra CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
