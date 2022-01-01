Go
Toast

Shin Shin

Come in and enjoy!

3275 W. Village Dr.

No reviews yet

Location

3275 W. Village Dr.

Teton Village WY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southcable Cafe

No reviews yet

Located directly south of the tram in Teton Village, Southcable Cafe offers coffee, breakfast, lunch, beer & sloshies!

Spoons Curbside Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mangy Moose Cafe, Steakhouse, and Saloon

No reviews yet

The Mangy Moose provides something for every palate and every budget. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week in our cafe located across from the market. We also have a lively and family friendly steakhouse which opens at 5:00 pm.

Wilsons Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston