Shine Distillery & Grill

Pacific Northwest affordable pub fare inspired by the hand crafted spirits we produce in-house.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

4232 N Williams Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)

Popular Items

PESTO PENNE$14.00
Penne pasta tossed in champagne vinegar and olive oil with cherry tomatoes, shallots, roasted garlic, grilled asparagus, and basil ~VEGAN~
FARMHOUSE BURGER$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
DISTILLERY BURGER$16.00
6oz. Columbia Empire patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, roasted garlic aioli on a local pretzel bun bun with 7-year local aged white cheddar | Add bacon $3
SMOKED SALMON SALAD$16.00
POPCORN CHICKEN$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
NORTHWESTY VODKA BTL$24.95
750 ML | 45% ABV | 90 proof | Grain neutral spirits distilled over river rock and filtered through limestone
MAC & CHEESE$13.00
CALL to ask your about today's mac & cheese • Add smoked pork belly, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork - $4
SOFT PRETZEL$7.00
House-made pretzel with our house bourbon cheese sauce and stone ground mustard
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER$12.00
VEGAN BURGER$14.00
1/4 lb. Litelife plant-based vegan patty, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, and vegan gochujang aioli on a Dos Hermanos toasted bun; side of fries ~VG~
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4232 N Williams Ave

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
