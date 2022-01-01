Rise Shine Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
756 West Webster Avenue
Popular Items
Location
756 West Webster Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Golden Image account
Armitage Alehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Brown Bag Seafood Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Kincade's
Come in and enjoy!