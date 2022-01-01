Go
Toast

Rise Shine Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

756 West Webster Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Dragon Maki$15.00
salmon and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tuna
Maguro$4.00
fresh tuna
Edamame$5.00
soybeans in the pod
Shiitake Maki$7.00
sweet marinated mushrooms
Namasake$4.00
fresh salmon
Spicy Tuna Maki$9.00
fresh tuna and spicy mayo
Tochigi Maki$15.00
spicy tuna roll wrapped in slices of mango and avocado in a sweet and spicy sauce
Namasake Avocado Maki$9.00
salmon and avocado
Potstickers Sauce$1.00
Negi Hamachi Maki$9.00
yellowtail and scallion
See full menu

Location

756 West Webster Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

No reviews yet

Golden Image account

Armitage Alehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brown Bag Seafood Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kincade's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston