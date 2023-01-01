Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Shingle Springs

Go
Shingle Springs restaurants
Toast

Shingle Springs restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

Wally's Pizza Bar

4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chuy's Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two eggs sunny side up served on corn tortillas smothered with our Spanish sauce, pinto beans and fresh shrimp. Topped with avocado slices, a sour cream reduction, and fresh cilantro.
More about Wally's Pizza Bar
Consumer pic

 

Rey Mimosa Breakfast and Lunch

3300 Coach Lane, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$15.99
Two Eggs over medium, served over two crispy or soft corn Tortillas, sauteed Mexican salsa,(Tomato, Onions, Cilantro and Jalapeño). Topped with melted cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream. Served with Frijoles Charros.
More about Rey Mimosa Breakfast and Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Shingle Springs

Pork Belly

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Bread Pudding

Pudding

Chicken Noodles

Chili

Map

More near Shingle Springs to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston