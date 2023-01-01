Huevos rancheros in Shingle Springs
Shingle Springs restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Wally's Pizza Bar
Wally's Pizza Bar
4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park
|Chuy's Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
Two eggs sunny side up served on corn tortillas smothered with our Spanish sauce, pinto beans and fresh shrimp. Topped with avocado slices, a sour cream reduction, and fresh cilantro.
More about Rey Mimosa Breakfast and Lunch
Rey Mimosa Breakfast and Lunch
3300 Coach Lane, Cameron Park
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.99
Two Eggs over medium, served over two crispy or soft corn Tortillas, sauteed Mexican salsa,(Tomato, Onions, Cilantro and Jalapeño). Topped with melted cheese, Avocado and Sour Cream. Served with Frijoles Charros.