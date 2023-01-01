Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Shingle Springs

Shingle Springs restaurants
Shingle Springs restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17

3000 Green Valley Road #17, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Macaroni in house made cheese sauce
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Macaroni in house made cheese sauce
More about Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17
Item pic

 

Wally's Pizza Bar

4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jacob's Mac & Cheese$8.00
Jacob's Mac & Cheese is a great kids Pasta, made in house with simple quality ingredients. This dish is named after one of the owner's son.
Gouda Mac & Cheese$15.50
Penne pasta smothered in creamy smoked Gouda cheese, minced garlic, and tossed with Canadian bacon. Garnished with sharp aged Parmesan cheese and smoked paprika.
Gouda Mac & Cheese With Canadian Bacon$9.99
Penne pasta smothered in creamy smoked Gouda cheese, garlic, tossed with Candadian bacon, garnished with sharp aged Parmesan cheese, and smoked paprika.
More about Wally's Pizza Bar

