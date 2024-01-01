Pies in Shingle Springs
Shingle Springs restaurants that serve pies
More about Moonraker Brewing - Cameron Park
Moonraker Brewing - Cameron Park
3501 Robin Ln, Cameron Park
|Pickle Pie
|$19.00
Garlic aioli, dill pickles, hot honey, chive (V)
Just try it... trust us!
More about Wally's Pizza Bar
Wally's Pizza Bar
4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park
|Pickle Pie (Shareable)
|$25.00
The Pickled Pie starts with garlic cream sauce and is topped with crisp dill chips, bacon, our signature four-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and is finished with fresh dill.
|Pickle Pie (Personal)
|$18.00
The Pickled Pie starts with garlic cream sauce and is topped with crisp dill chips, bacon, our signature four-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and is finished with fresh dill.
|Pickle Pie (Family)
|$35.00
The Pickled Pie starts with garlic cream sauce and is topped with crisp dill chips, bacon, our signature four-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and is finished with fresh dill.