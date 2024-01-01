Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Shingle Springs

Shingle Springs restaurants
Shingle Springs restaurants that serve pies

Moonraker Brewing - Cameron Park

3501 Robin Ln, Cameron Park

Pickle Pie$19.00
Garlic aioli, dill pickles, hot honey, chive (V)
Just try it... trust us!
More about Moonraker Brewing - Cameron Park
Wally's Pizza Bar

4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park

Pickle Pie (Shareable)$25.00
The Pickled Pie starts with garlic cream sauce and is topped with crisp dill chips, bacon, our signature four-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and is finished with fresh dill.
Pickle Pie (Personal)$18.00
The Pickled Pie starts with garlic cream sauce and is topped with crisp dill chips, bacon, our signature four-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and is finished with fresh dill.
Pickle Pie (Family)$35.00
The Pickled Pie starts with garlic cream sauce and is topped with crisp dill chips, bacon, our signature four-cheese blend, Canadian bacon, and is finished with fresh dill.
More about Wally's Pizza Bar

