Pork belly in Shingle Springs

Shingle Springs restaurants
Shingle Springs restaurants that serve pork belly

Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17

3000 Green Valley Road #17, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$13.00
Braised Pork Belly, Sliced and Made Crispy. Glazed in our house bourbon BBQ Sauce, On Texas Toast, Open Fadce, With Garlic, Slaw and Pickles.
More about Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17
Wally's Pizza Bar

4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$14.99
Open faced breakfast sandwich served on sweet French bread, topped with tender house braised pork belly and
two sunny side up eggs drizzled with blackberry sauce. Served with a side of spring mix tossed in balsamic
vinaigrette dressing.
More about Wally's Pizza Bar

