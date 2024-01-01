Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Shingle Springs
/
Shingle Springs
/
Tacos
Shingle Springs restaurants that serve tacos
The Breakroom
4131 S Shingle Rd, Shingle Springs
No reviews yet
1 TACO
$5.00
2 TACOS
$10.00
More about The Breakroom
Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17
3000 Green Valley Road #17, Cameron Park
No reviews yet
Shop Tacos
$12.00
2 Tacos, flour tortilla, melted cheese, spiced pulled chicken, lettuce, ranchero sauce, diced roasted pineapple, onions and shop sauce. Cotija cheese
More about Chx Shop - 3000 Green Valley Road #17
