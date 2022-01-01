Go
Toast

Shinto Japanese Restaurant

Our chefs take great pride in serving only the freshest sushi, hibachi, and Japanese cuisine to our customers. We take great care in selecting only the finest ingredients and creating delicious meals for you to enjoy.

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$2.00
Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu, and green onions.
Snow Crab & Avocado Salad$6.95
Served with shredded snow crab topped with avocado and roe.
California Roll$5.50
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, and roe.
Hibachi Chicken Complete Dinner$21.95
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Yum yum sauce$1.00
LSU Champs Roll$13.75
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, avocado, eel sauce, chili sauce and spicy mayo.
SPICY MAYO$1.00
Eel sauce$1.50
Edamame$3.95
Lightly salted boiled soybeans.
Haley’s Roll$12.50
Deep-fried roll with snow crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

Lafayette LA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brick and Spoon

No reviews yet

Brunch without Booze is just Breakfast!

Pizza Artista

No reviews yet

Pizza Artista is a Louisiana-based company, born out of a passion to provide world-class food and hospitality. With a focus on delighting the Guest with our fast and friendly service, we are committed to giving every guest the personal service they deserve while serving up some of the best traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas.
If traditional ingredients aren't enough, we also have available non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, shrimp, crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations!
Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traiditonal and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston