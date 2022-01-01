Shinto Japanese Restaurant
Our chefs take great pride in serving only the freshest sushi, hibachi, and Japanese cuisine to our customers. We take great care in selecting only the finest ingredients and creating delicious meals for you to enjoy.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
Lafayette LA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Brick and Spoon
Brunch without Booze is just Breakfast!
Pizza Artista
Pizza Artista is a Louisiana-based company, born out of a passion to provide world-class food and hospitality. With a focus on delighting the Guest with our fast and friendly service, we are committed to giving every guest the personal service they deserve while serving up some of the best traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas.
If traditional ingredients aren't enough, we also have available non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, shrimp, crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations!
Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traiditonal and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!