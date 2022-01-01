Ship Out
Fabulous Fish & Chips food cart with a unique indoor/outdoor dining area.
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd
Popular Items
Location
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd
Astoria OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Located on pilings in the Columbia River, Mo's restaurant is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of the active river while enjoying a wonderful bowl of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder. Mo's Astoria houses not only a restaurant but you can also get a peek at how we make our chowder in our state of the art chowder vault.
Silver Salmon Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Astoria's Portway, LLC
Small nearly 100-year-old Bar/Pub on the Oregon Coast with Views of the Megler Bridge crossing the Columbia River. Fresh food and drinks prepared to order. Come in and enjoy!
THB
1526 SE Discovery North, Warrenton, OR, 97146