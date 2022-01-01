Go
Fabulous Fish & Chips food cart with a unique indoor/outdoor dining area.

92351 Lewis and Clark Rd

Popular Items

Prawns$18.00
Six large butterflied prawns served with our crispy fries, fresh coleslaw, a side of cocktail sauce and tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
Calamari$17.00
Six hand sliced wild Calamari strips, crispy fries, fresh coleslaw, tartar, cocktail and a lemon quarter.
Cod$17.00
Four pieces of wild Pacific Cod, our crispy fries, fresh coleslaw two tartar sauce and a lemon quarter.
Clam Chowder
Our own recipe! Served with a piece of grilled baguette and crackers.
Halibut Sandwich$17.00
Our crispy halibut, romaine, red onion, dill pickle chips and tartar sauce servers on a soft grilled bun. Served with fries and fry sauce.
Chicken Strips$15.00
Three chicken strips served with our crispy fries. With two ranch and a fry sauce.
All American Cheese Burger$14.00
Over 1/3 pound of FRESH ground beef grilled to perfection and served on a pub bun with fresh cut romaine, tomato, red onion and dill pickle chips. Served with our crispy fries.
Halibut$27.00
Four pieces of wild Pacific Halibut, our crispy fries, fresh coleslaw two tartar sauce and a lemon quarter.
1/2 Halibut$20.00
Two pieces wild Pacific Halibut, crispy fries, coleslaw, tartar and a lemon wedge.
Combo$25.00
One piece each, Halibut, Cod, Prawn, Oyster, Calamari, and Scallop. Crispy fries, fresh coleslaw, tartar, cocktail and a lemon quarter.
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd

Astoria OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
