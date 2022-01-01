Shipgarten
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:30 AM
No reviews yet
7581 Colshire Drive
Tysons, VA 22102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Location
7581 Colshire Drive, Tysons VA 22102
Nearby restaurants
Starr Hill Biergarten
Come in and Enjoy!
Supreme Barbeque
Your Spot For BBQ!
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
Pholuscious Vietnamese Noodles and Grill is renowned as one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Rockville MD, we serve fresh modern Vietnamese cuisine at this Rockville restaurant, such as Pho noodles and Asian entrees. Come in and enjoy!
The Pate Wagon Food Truck -
The Bada** Bistro on wheels