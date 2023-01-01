Shippensburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Shippensburg restaurants
Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg
15 W King Street, Shippensburg
|Popular items
|Hog Wild
|$12.50
‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.
|Harrisburger Angus Beef
|$13.00
Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
|Bacon Wrapped Poppers
|$11.00
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with a cream cheese blend, wrapped in bacon, with ranch for dipping.
CJ’S American Pub & Grill - 487 E King St
487 E King St, Shippensburg
|Popular items
|Cameron Smash Burger
|$14.95
certified hereford beef/bacon/onion tanglers/cheddar cheese/sauteed mushrooms/sweet bbq sauce
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$13.95
shrimp/lightly breaded & fried/tossed in spicy sauce
|Avocado BLT
|$12.95
bacon/tomato/bibb lettuce/sliced avocado/roasted garlic aioli/toasted brioche
Kickin' Rooster Chicken Sandwiches
8516 Possum Hollow Road, Southampton Township