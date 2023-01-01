Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shippensburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Shippensburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shippensburg

Must-try Shippensburg restaurants

Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg

15 W King Street, Shippensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hog Wild$12.50
‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.
Harrisburger Angus Beef$13.00
Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Bacon Wrapped Poppers$11.00
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with a cream cheese blend, wrapped in bacon, with ranch for dipping.
More about Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg
Consumer pic

 

CJ’S American Pub & Grill - 487 E King St

487 E King St, Shippensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cameron Smash Burger$14.95
certified hereford beef/bacon/onion tanglers/cheddar cheese/sauteed mushrooms/sweet bbq sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp$13.95
shrimp/lightly breaded & fried/tossed in spicy sauce
Avocado BLT$12.95
bacon/tomato/bibb lettuce/sliced avocado/roasted garlic aioli/toasted brioche
More about CJ’S American Pub & Grill - 487 E King St
Banner pic

 

Kickin' Rooster Chicken Sandwiches

8516 Possum Hollow Road, Southampton Township

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Kickin' Rooster Chicken Sandwiches

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shippensburg

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Tacos

Pretzels

Coleslaw

Map

More near Shippensburg to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1023 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston