Nachos in Shippensburg
Shippensburg restaurants that serve nachos
Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg
15 W King Street, Shippensburg
|Mountain Nachos
|$12.00
Melted cheddar jack cheese, spicy cheese sauce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños and lettuce, piled high on tri-colored tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CJ’S American Pub & Grill - 487 E King St
487 E King St, Shippensburg
|Crab Nachos
|$15.95
fresh lump crab/old bay/four cheese bacon mornay/pico de gallo/tortilla or house chips/cilantro/sour cream
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$13.95
four cheese bacon mornay/Pico de Gallo/jalapeños/texas bbq/cilantro/choice of pork or brisket/choice of house or tortilla chips