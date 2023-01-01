Quesadillas in Shippensburg
Shippensburg restaurants that serve quesadillas
Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg
15 W King Street, Shippensburg
|Cali Club Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.95
|Shroomzilla Quesadilla
|$14.50
Freshly sliced & sautéed Portabella mushrooms, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, black beans and baby spinach. Served with salsa and sour cream.