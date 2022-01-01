Go
Toast

Shiraz Persian Cuisine

Shiraz Cuisine is an upscale, modern Middle-Eastern restaurant located in Watertown. It is only minutes outside the busy city traffic. Shiraz offers the elegance of a city setting with an intimate ambiance and private parking.
From romantic dinners to large social events, we work hard to personalize every specific detail to meet your taste.
Persian cuisine is one of the oldest and most notable in the world. At Shiraz, you will be served healthy and fresh food, made to order. Shiraz is known for its’ hearty meats which are marinated and skewered onto kebabs until perfection.
A good wine makes a great meal even better! That’s why we offer a full bar and superb international wine selection that's reasonably priced to complement your dinner selection.

SOUPS • SALADS • KEBABS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

72 Bigelow Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (413 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

72 Bigelow Ave

Watertown MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncommon Grounds

No reviews yet

Dine-in or Take-out on the best breakfast & lunch items around!!
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

La Bodega -by salts

No reviews yet

Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

We will be taking online orders for fulfillment as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support!

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston