Shirley's Diner

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13838 R Plaza • $

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
Chicken Fried Steak$12.49
Kids Pancake$6.49
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.99
Country Style Hashbrowns$10.99
Hashbrowns$2.99
The Original # 1$9.99
Hot Beef$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

13838 R Plaza

Omaha NE

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

