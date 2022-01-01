Go
Toast

Shivam Chaat Corner

Come in and enjoy!

1826 Lower Roswell Road Southeast

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1826 Lower Roswell Road Southeast

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sam’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moxie Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Camps Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired pub grub featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston