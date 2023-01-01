Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Florence
  • /
  • Shivers Creek Location 1 - Truck - 24188 hwy 27
A map showing the location of Shivers Creek Location 1 - Truck - 24188 hwy 27View gallery

Shivers Creek Location 1 - Truck - 24188 hwy 27

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

343 Dixie Rd

Florence, MS 39073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

343 Dixie Rd, Florence MS 39073

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Laid Back Burger Shack
orange star4.9 • 216
200 S Church St Florence, MS 39073
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Pearl, MS
orange starNo Reviews
417 Riverwind Dr Pearl, MS 39208
View restaurantnext
The Cleaners by Pizza Shack
orange starNo Reviews
237 West Government Street Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
MUDBUGS 042 - 151 W Government St, STE D
orange starNo Reviews
151 W Government St, STE D Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
168 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
Cups in Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W Government St Suite D Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Florence

Laid Back Burger Shack
orange star4.9 • 216
200 S Church St Florence, MS 39073
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Florence

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shivers Creek Location 1 - Truck - 24188 hwy 27

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston