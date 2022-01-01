Shmoné
The newest restaurant from Eyal Shani, located in the West Village.
61 W 8th Street
Location
NY NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
