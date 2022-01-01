Go
Shmuck's Sweet Stuff

Delicious locally sourced natural ice cream. Gluten free and vegan options available.

ICE CREAM

288 Main Street

Avg 5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Pup Cup$4.00
1 Schoop of Vanilla Ice cream + a Tasty Treat
Tad Bit$8.00
topped w/ powdered sugar + HV maple syrup,
whipped cream & 1 shcoop ice cream
Single$4.00
1 Single Scoop
Cookies$3.00
Double$6.00
Additional Toppings$0.50
Triple$8.00
Shake
Hand Spun Shakes
Brownie Sundae$10.00
Brownie Sundae with Whipped Cream and Cherry on top
Loaded Waffle$10.00
topped w/ powdered sugar + HV maple syrup, whipped cream,
2 shcoops ice cream, 2 toppings w/ a cherry on top
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering

Location

288 Main Street

Beacon NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

