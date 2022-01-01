Go
Shoal Creek Saloon

Serving Austinites on the banks of Shoal Creek since 1981

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

909 N Lamar Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)

Popular Items

BOWL CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE$13.00
CRAWFISH LUNCH SPECIAL$17.00
1 1/2lbs Boiled Crawfish
1 Corn
1 Potato
1/2 Link Andouille
ANDOUILLE 3pc$6.00
3 lbs CRAWFISH$30.00
CAJUN BOILED SHRIMP$11.00
5 lbs CRAWFISH$47.50
CORN$1.00
MELTED BUTTER$0.50
POTATO$1.00
TO GO UTENSILS
Location

909 N Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
